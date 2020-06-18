Sean Kingston Forms "Professional Rapper Boxing League": Report

Sean Kingston is following in the footsteps of boxing organizers before him, but this time his Professional Rapper Boxing League will feature nothing but artists looking to throw fisticuffs.

Soulja Boy is reportedly in talks with the Professional Rapper Boxing League, so it will be interesting to see what develops with that relationship. If you were to spend money to see two rappers take it to the ring, who would you want to see and who would you bet on for the big win?

The outlet states that there are "several rappers that are on board," however, they don't give any names. The matches that we've seen floating around on social media have been actual events at Kingston's home in the Hollywood Hills, including the frenzied bout between YK Osiris and Lil Tjay. Additionally, Kingston has reportedly "already attracted a bunch of wealthy investors" including "combat sports companies such as Top Rank and Zuffa LLC, which is the company that created the UFC with Dana White."

We haven't heard much from Sean Kingston in 2020 other than the news about his run-in with the Los Angeles Police Department back in February, but there is a new report that he's been making moves in the boxing world. Over the last few weeks, artists in the hip hop and rap industry have been popping up on our timelines as we're seen Lil Tjay , YK Osiris, Lil Uzi Vert , and others either toss on some gloves or call one another out. According to The Blast, Sean Kingston is making things official, as he's launched PRBL or the Professional Rapper Boxing League .

