OMB Bloodbath Found Guilty Of Killing Bystander In Drive-By Shooting

OMB Bloodbath finally received the verdict in her federal murder case. Per Hot 97, the rapper, whose legal name is Alexandra Nicks, has been found guilty of a deadly 2017 shooting in Houston’s Third Ward. The jury convicted her and alleged gang leader of 103, Shaquille Richards, on charges of murder committed in aid of racketeering and using a firearm during a violent criminal enterprise.

Prosecutors said the case stemmed from a long-running conflict between the 103 street gang and the rival Young Scott Block (YSB) organization. According to the government’s case, Nicks and Richards were involved in directing retaliatory violence after a series of shootings intensified tensions between the groups.

Evidence presented at trial focused on an October 2017 attack in which several alleged 103 gang members traveled into rival territory armed with multiple firearms. Authorities said some of the weapons were equipped with high-capacity drum magazines. Investigators alleged the shooters opened fire after identifying a suspected rival gang member.

The intended target survived, but a nearby resident was killed after being caught in the gunfire. Prosecutors emphasized that the 53-year-old victim was not connected to either gang.

OMB Bloodbath Convicted

Authorities also detailed events that followed the shooting, including a vehicle crash during the suspects’ escape. Prosecutors said some participants then carjacked a woman with her infant inside the vehicle, while another suspect fled on foot and was later apprehended after abandoning a firearm and other items.

To support the racketeering allegations, federal prosecutors presented evidence that included recorded jail calls, social media activity and witness testimony. They argued the material showed Nicks and Richards played leadership roles in organizing the attack.

Federal officials described the convictions as part of a broader effort to address violent gang activity in Houston communities. Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said the case reflected the consequences of gang conflicts that had affected the Third Ward for years, while U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz said authorities would continue pursuing individuals accused of using violence to intimidate communities.