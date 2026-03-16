OMB Bloodbath Arraigned Again As Prosecutors Prepare For Retrial In Gang Murder Case

BY Cole Blake
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) OMB Bloodbath attends RapCaviar Presents James Harden &amp; Friends at Bayou Music Center on August 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify)
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Authorities arrested OMB Bloodbath back in 2023, accusing her and Shaquile O’Neal Richards of leading the 100% Third Ward gang.

OMB Bloodbath is officially facing another federal trial for the 2017 killing of 53-year-old Samuel Johnson, after a jury failed to reach a verdict in her original case. According to the Houston Chronicle, she appeared in a courtroom for her arraignment, earlier this month.

Prosecutors originally alleged that she and Shaquile O’Neal Richards incited an exchange of gunfire that resulted in Johnson's death. They claimed the two are leaders of the gang, 100% Third Ward. With the new arraignment, authorities have added a murder charge, accusing them of “knowingly and intentionally” murdering Johnson. Bloodbath is facing charges of murder in aid of racketeering and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence resulting in death.

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OMB Bloodbath's First Trial Verdict

Bloodbath's first trial began in January. At the time, the jury deliberated for two full days before deciding they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict. Prosecutors alleged that four members or associates of 100% Third Ward opened fire on a member of their rival gang, Young Scott Block, on October 16, 2017. Johnson was killed as an innocent bystander caught in the line of fire. Years later, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accused Nicks and Richards of allegedly instructing their gang to hunt down YSB members in retaliation as part of an ongoing war.

Bloodbath was arrested in the case back in 2023, alongside five other alleged members of the 100% Third Ward gang. At the time, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani for the Southern District of Texas said in a press release: “To gang members and others infecting our streets with this type of crime – the power of the federal government is here. We will not stop. We will find you. No matter how long it takes, we will prosecute and ensure you pay the price for your actions. A priority of this office, every day, is for the Third Ward’s children to feel safe in their homes and on the streets from the terror of local gangs, and we will work with all partners and use all tools to make that priority a reality.”

Read More: Rise & Grind: OMB Bloodbath Talks Houston's Third Ward, Close Relationship With George Floyd, & More

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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