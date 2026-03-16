OMB Bloodbath is officially facing another federal trial for the 2017 killing of 53-year-old Samuel Johnson, after a jury failed to reach a verdict in her original case. According to the Houston Chronicle, she appeared in a courtroom for her arraignment, earlier this month.

Prosecutors originally alleged that she and Shaquile O’Neal Richards incited an exchange of gunfire that resulted in Johnson's death. They claimed the two are leaders of the gang, 100% Third Ward. With the new arraignment, authorities have added a murder charge, accusing them of “knowingly and intentionally” murdering Johnson. Bloodbath is facing charges of murder in aid of racketeering and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence resulting in death.

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OMB Bloodbath's First Trial Verdict

Bloodbath's first trial began in January. At the time, the jury deliberated for two full days before deciding they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict. Prosecutors alleged that four members or associates of 100% Third Ward opened fire on a member of their rival gang, Young Scott Block, on October 16, 2017. Johnson was killed as an innocent bystander caught in the line of fire. Years later, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accused Nicks and Richards of allegedly instructing their gang to hunt down YSB members in retaliation as part of an ongoing war.