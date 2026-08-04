Young Thug Has An Attractive Offer For Quavo

Young Thug remains one of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world, even if his last project, UY SCUTI, left a lot to be desired. Overall, Thugger has built an empire with YSL, and his roster is better than ever.

Artists like diamond* and Tezzus have been creating some impressive projects. Furthermore, it feels as though Thug has created a roster that encapsulates where music is headed. While some fans are still getting used to this new roster, there is no denying that Thugger is tapped in.

Now, it appears as though Young Thug wants to add someone a bit more established to the team. That person just so happens to be none other than Quavo. While taking to Instagram, the artist wrote: "Leave Capital [Records] and come with us brada we need u."

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Young Thug Is Recruiting

Whether or not this is an offer that Quavo wants to take still very much remains to be seen. After all, YSL has mostly been for up-and-coming artists, as opposed to other superstars like Young Thug and Quavo.

That said, there is no denying that more and more artists are abandoning the major label route. Many popular artists are even going independent, as they feel it is the best way to become self-made.

This means Quavo has an interesting choice to make. Continue on a major label, or try something new. Whether or not that new thing is Young Thug's YSL still remains to be seen.