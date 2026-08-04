Young Thug Has An Attractive Offer For Quavo

BY Alexander Cole
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Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival.Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 042
Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival. Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 042
Young Thug recently took to social media, where he came through with an offer that Quavo might want to take seriously.

Young Thug remains one of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world, even if his last project, UY SCUTI, left a lot to be desired. Overall, Thugger has built an empire with YSL, and his roster is better than ever.

Artists like diamond* and Tezzus have been creating some impressive projects. Furthermore, it feels as though Thug has created a roster that encapsulates where music is headed. While some fans are still getting used to this new roster, there is no denying that Thugger is tapped in.

Now, it appears as though Young Thug wants to add someone a bit more established to the team. That person just so happens to be none other than Quavo. While taking to Instagram, the artist wrote: "Leave Capital [Records] and come with us brada we need u."

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Young Thug Is Recruiting

Whether or not this is an offer that Quavo wants to take still very much remains to be seen. After all, YSL has mostly been for up-and-coming artists, as opposed to other superstars like Young Thug and Quavo.

That said, there is no denying that more and more artists are abandoning the major label route. Many popular artists are even going independent, as they feel it is the best way to become self-made.

This means Quavo has an interesting choice to make. Continue on a major label, or try something new. Whether or not that new thing is Young Thug's YSL still remains to be seen.

At this time, we imagine the two will at least collaborate on some new music, in due time. Especially with both artists looking to drop new albums in the near future.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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