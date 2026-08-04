Mal has been extremely critical of J. Cole over the past couple of years, and on Monday, he offered up his updated take.

Regardless of his decision to apologize, you cannot deny that Cole is an iconic MC with the catalog to back it up. Overall, he remains a fan favorite and his numbers firmly place him within the Big Three, whether you like it or not.

“I just hate what he did as a rapper, as an MC, in a very rapper-MC moment," Mal explained. This is certainly a fair criticism, and it is hardly the first time that someone has said something similar. Mal simply receives more flak for this take because of his association with Drake.

Of course, with this criticism has come a narrative that Dreamville doesn't like Mal. That somehow his presence at a concert would cause problems. He and Rory tested this theory over the weekend as they visited Cole's latest The Fall-Off tour stop in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!