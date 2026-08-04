If you have been watching Rory & Mal, then you know that Mal has been a staunch critic of J. Cole over the past couple of years. Overall, this was inspired by Cole's decision to apologize to Kendrick Lamar for his diss track, "7 Minute Drill."
Mal has become a big Drake defender over the years, and Cole's decision felt like a betrayal. There are plenty of Drake fans out there who felt exactly how Mal did. However, few have the platform he does.
Of course, with this criticism has come a narrative that Dreamville doesn't like Mal. That somehow his presence at a concert would cause problems. He and Rory tested this theory over the weekend as they visited Cole's latest The Fall-Off tour stop in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.
As it turns out, everything went smoothly, and Mal came away impressed with Cole. That said, he still has some reservations about the rapper's handling of the beef.
Mal Clarifies His Stance On J. Cole
“I just hate what he did as a rapper, as an MC, in a very rapper-MC moment," Mal explained. This is certainly a fair criticism, and it is hardly the first time that someone has said something similar. Mal simply receives more flak for this take because of his association with Drake.
Regardless of his decision to apologize, you cannot deny that Cole is an iconic MC with the catalog to back it up. Overall, he remains a fan favorite and his numbers firmly place him within the Big Three, whether you like it or not.
Let us know what you think of Mal's take in the comments below.
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