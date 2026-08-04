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The Fall-Off Tour
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Mal Finally Gives J. Cole His Props After Attending "Fall-Off" Tour Concert
Mal has been extremely critical of J. Cole over the past couple of years, and on Monday, he offered up his updated take.
By
Alexander Cole
August 04, 2026