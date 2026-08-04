Square Up - Song by Dahi featuring Fousheé

Dahi is releasing his new album at the end of the month, but before that, he has released a haunting new single with Fousheé.

Dahi is gearing up for the release of Black Boy (Alternative) on August 28. This is a project that will feature some incredible artists, including Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino . Fans are eager to hear the entire project, especially in light of the recent string of singles. For instance, on Monday, we got the new track "Square Up," which features Fousheé. Overall, this is a haunting track with some unique skeletal production that creates a late-night drive vibe. Meanwhile, Fousheé's vocals are equally haunting, making for a song that is going to immediately capture your imagination.

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