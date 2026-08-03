Brandy & Ray J Share Emotional Reunion In Atlanta

A touching reunion between Brandy and Ray J comes months after the singer acknowledged the siblings had grown apart.

Their reunion arrives several months after Brandy candidly admitted that the two had grown apart. Speaking earlier this year, the Grammy-winning singer acknowledged there had been "distance" between them, explaining that their relationship wasn't where she wanted it to be. Her comments came as Ray J navigated a series of public outbursts and conflicts. Then, Ray J claimed he only had a few months to live, amid concerns regarding his physical health.

Months after acknowledging there had been distance between them , Brandy and Ray J appear to be in a much better place. The siblings reunited over the weekend in Atlanta, where Ray J shared a video of the pair spending time together before posting a heartfelt tribute to his older sister on Instagram. "In ATL with my best friend since I was born!! @brandy — LOVE YOU 4 LIFE AND EVEN IN MY AFTER LIFE! Thank you for everything," he wrote.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.