Too Short Pitches 2-On-2 Verzuz With E-40 Against Another Duo

BY Erika Marie
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Jul 1, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; American rapper Too $hort performs during halftime of the game between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Los Angeles Galaxy at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Too Short has no interest in facing E-40 in Verzuz again, instead proposing the Bay Area icons team up against another pair of Rap legends.

Too Short never wanted to battle E-40 as an enemy. Their 2020 Verzuz appearance felt more like a celebration than a competition, with the two Bay Area legends spending the night honoring each other's catalogs instead of trying to outdo one another.

Now, the Oakland rapper wants to return to the Verzuz stage, but this time with E-40 on his side. Speaking with the Associated Press, Too Short reflected on their original matchup. He made it clear that he still has no interest in going head-to-head with one of his closest friends in the industry. Instead, he pitched a new concept for Verzuz, pairing himself and E-40 against another duo.

"We did one in 2020, but it wasn't a battle," Too Short said. "We had a good time. We did a lot of laughing, a lot of togetherness. I didn't want to battle 40 then, and I don't want to battle him now. That's my best friend in Hip Hop. I'd sign up for me and 40 against anybody. That'd be fun. They haven't had two groups. ... I put that out there: Who wants to battle Too Short and E-40 in Verzuz?"

Read More: E-40 & Too Short Set To Receive Insane "Verzuz" Battle Budget

Verzuz Has Changed Over The Years

The suggestion arrives as Verzuz has grown far beyond the livestream format that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. It started as split-screen battles between two artists and has evolved into a live production with elaborate staging and concert-style presentations. Too Short believes that evolution leaves room for a two-on-two matchup, a format the series has yet to explore.

The idea also reflects the relationship he and E-40 have built over decades. Both artists helped define West Coast Rap while carrying the Bay Area's sound into the mainstream, and their friendship has remained intact throughout their careers. That chemistry was on full display during their 2020 Verzuz, which many fans viewed less as a battle than a tribute to Northern California's lasting influence on Hip Hop.

Whether Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland decide to make it happen remains to be seen. If Too Short gets his wish, the next question won't be whether he and E-40 can share a stage again. It'll be which duo is willing to stand across from them.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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