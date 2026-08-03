Too Short Pitches 2-On-2 Verzuz With E-40 Against Another Duo

Too Short never wanted to battle E-40 as an enemy. Their 2020 Verzuz appearance felt more like a celebration than a competition, with the two Bay Area legends spending the night honoring each other's catalogs instead of trying to outdo one another.

Now, the Oakland rapper wants to return to the Verzuz stage, but this time with E-40 on his side. Speaking with the Associated Press, Too Short reflected on their original matchup. He made it clear that he still has no interest in going head-to-head with one of his closest friends in the industry. Instead, he pitched a new concept for Verzuz, pairing himself and E-40 against another duo.

"We did one in 2020, but it wasn't a battle," Too Short said. "We had a good time. We did a lot of laughing, a lot of togetherness. I didn't want to battle 40 then, and I don't want to battle him now. That's my best friend in Hip Hop. I'd sign up for me and 40 against anybody. That'd be fun. They haven't had two groups. ... I put that out there: Who wants to battle Too Short and E-40 in Verzuz?"

Verzuz Has Changed Over The Years

The suggestion arrives as Verzuz has grown far beyond the livestream format that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. It started as split-screen battles between two artists and has evolved into a live production with elaborate staging and concert-style presentations. Too Short believes that evolution leaves room for a two-on-two matchup, a format the series has yet to explore.

The idea also reflects the relationship he and E-40 have built over decades. Both artists helped define West Coast Rap while carrying the Bay Area's sound into the mainstream, and their friendship has remained intact throughout their careers. That chemistry was on full display during their 2020 Verzuz, which many fans viewed less as a battle than a tribute to Northern California's lasting influence on Hip Hop.