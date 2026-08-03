Momo Boyd Gets Flustered While Addressing Baby Keem Dating Rumors

BY Alexander Cole
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BET Awards 2026 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: (L-R) Baby Keem and Momo Boyd perform onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Momo Boyd's appearance at the BET Awards sparked all kinds of dating rumors with Baby Keem, and Ebro had to ask.

Momo Boyd was introduced to many music listeners thanks to the song "Good Flirts" off Baby Keem's new album, CA$INO. The song also featured Kendrick Lamar, which made this track a particularly good look for Boyd.

Since that time, the artist has delivered her Miss Michigan EP. Furthermore, she got to perform with Baby Keem at the BET Awards. It was here that many folks noticed just how much chemistry she has with the pgLang artist.

The two were spotted flirting on the red carpet, which led to all sorts of rumors that the two might be dating. Recently, Boyd sat down for an interview with Ebro, where she was given a platform to explain whether or not she and Keem are an item.

Boyd couldn't help but giggle while being asked about the situation. In fact, one could describe her demeanor as "flustered." Unfortunately, for the fans, a real answer never materialized.

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Are Momo Boyd and Baby Keem Dating?

It is a difficult question to be asked, especially when you are a young artist in the industry. These are the kinds of things the average person just isn't expecting. For people to care about your personal life all of a sudden is quite daunting, to say the very least.

That said, the fact that people care just goes to show that Momo Boyd is on the ascent to superstardom. She is an artist that fans are fascinated by, especially as she continues to develop her sound.

Meanwhile, Baby Keem remains one of the best young artists in hip-hop. Some even believe he can be part of the next Big Three someday.

Whether or not they ever address the dating rumors concretely remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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