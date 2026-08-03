Momo Boyd was introduced to many music listeners thanks to the song "Good Flirts" off Baby Keem's new album, CA$INO. The song also featured Kendrick Lamar, which made this track a particularly good look for Boyd.

Since that time, the artist has delivered her Miss Michigan EP. Furthermore, she got to perform with Baby Keem at the BET Awards. It was here that many folks noticed just how much chemistry she has with the pgLang artist.

The two were spotted flirting on the red carpet, which led to all sorts of rumors that the two might be dating. Recently, Boyd sat down for an interview with Ebro, where she was given a platform to explain whether or not she and Keem are an item.

Boyd couldn't help but giggle while being asked about the situation. In fact, one could describe her demeanor as "flustered." Unfortunately, for the fans, a real answer never materialized.

Are Momo Boyd and Baby Keem Dating?

It is a difficult question to be asked, especially when you are a young artist in the industry. These are the kinds of things the average person just isn't expecting. For people to care about your personal life all of a sudden is quite daunting, to say the very least.

That said, the fact that people care just goes to show that Momo Boyd is on the ascent to superstardom. She is an artist that fans are fascinated by, especially as she continues to develop her sound.

Meanwhile, Baby Keem remains one of the best young artists in hip-hop. Some even believe he can be part of the next Big Three someday.