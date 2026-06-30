Baby Keem & Momo Boyd Spark Relationship Rumors Following BET Awards Performance

Earlier this year, Momo Boyd was introduced to the world on Baby Keem's new album Ca$ino. She is featured on the song "Good Flirts" with Kendrick Lamar, and she certainly stole the show.

Following the collaboration with Lamar and Keem, Momo Boyd dropped an EP, and she has been gaining steam ever since. The artist is on the verge of superstardom, and with a Keem and Kendrick co-sign behind her, the sky is the limit.

On Sunday, Boyd was in Los Angeles for the BET Awards, where she actually got to perform on stage with Keem. During the performance, fans online remarked on their chemistry, and it led to some speculation about whether or not these two are a couple.

It actually started before the BET Awards even began. In the clip below, Baby Keem interrupted Momo Boyd's interview on the red carpet. The two were seen hugging each other, and it was clear that Baby Keem was very excited to be in her presence.

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Baby Keem And Momo Boyd At The BET Awards

Following the awards, Momo Boyd took to social media with some photos of herself with Keem, writing "some true flirtaholics." While they might be playing coy with the nature of their relationship, there is no doubt that they are playing into some of the speculation right now.

Baby Keem and Momo Boyd are two artists who are going to be around for a long time. Keem's rap bona fides are established at this point. Meanwhile, Boyd is exceptionally talented, and when she finds her sound, she will be tough to compete with.