Baby Keem & Momo Boyd Spark Relationship Rumors Following BET Awards Performance

BY Alexander Cole
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BET Awards 2026 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: (L-R) Baby Keem and Momo Boyd perform onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Baby Keem and Momo Boyd collaborated on "Good Flirts," and they are now sparking dating rumors thanks to their flirtatious ways.

Earlier this year, Momo Boyd was introduced to the world on Baby Keem's new album Ca$ino. She is featured on the song "Good Flirts" with Kendrick Lamar, and she certainly stole the show.

Following the collaboration with Lamar and Keem, Momo Boyd dropped an EP, and she has been gaining steam ever since. The artist is on the verge of superstardom, and with a Keem and Kendrick co-sign behind her, the sky is the limit.

On Sunday, Boyd was in Los Angeles for the BET Awards, where she actually got to perform on stage with Keem. During the performance, fans online remarked on their chemistry, and it led to some speculation about whether or not these two are a couple.

It actually started before the BET Awards even began. In the clip below, Baby Keem interrupted Momo Boyd's interview on the red carpet. The two were seen hugging each other, and it was clear that Baby Keem was very excited to be in her presence.

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Baby Keem And Momo Boyd At The BET Awards

Following the awards, Momo Boyd took to social media with some photos of herself with Keem, writing "some true flirtaholics." While they might be playing coy with the nature of their relationship, there is no doubt that they are playing into some of the speculation right now.

Baby Keem and Momo Boyd are two artists who are going to be around for a long time. Keem's rap bona fides are established at this point. Meanwhile, Boyd is exceptionally talented, and when she finds her sound, she will be tough to compete with.

As for the relationship rumors, as long as these two continue to be spotted together, the longer this will go on. Only they have the power to set the record straight, once and for all.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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