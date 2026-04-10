Miss Michigan - EP By Momo Boyd

Following an appearance on Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "Good Flirts," there has been lots of hype surrounding Momo Boyd. On Friday, she dropped off her new EP, Miss Michigan, and there is no denying that the star power is there. This is a project that covers lots of ground when it comes to genres. Momo Boyd dives into country, folk, and pop throughout the album. Some might even see comparisons to Lana Del Rey or Kacey Musgraves. The songs are well-written, and the sounds themselves are phenomenal. Momo Boyd has a bright future ahead of her, and we look forward to her next steps.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Country, Folk, Pop
Tracklist for Miss Michigan
- Cold Hands
- Strong
- Big Country
- She's A Sweetheart
- Second Beat
- American Love Song
- Oops