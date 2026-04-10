Miss Michigan - EP By Momo Boyd

Momo Boyd has been buzzing for a minute, and on Friday, she dropped off her new EP "Miss Michigan" which comes with seven new tracks.

Following an appearance on Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar 's "Good Flirts," there has been lots of hype surrounding Momo Boyd. On Friday, she dropped off her new EP, Miss Michigan, and there is no denying that the star power is there. This is a project that covers lots of ground when it comes to genres. Momo Boyd dives into country, folk, and pop throughout the album. Some might even see comparisons to Lana Del Rey or Kacey Musgraves. The songs are well-written, and the sounds themselves are phenomenal. Momo Boyd has a bright future ahead of her, and we look forward to her next steps.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!