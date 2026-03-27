She's A Sweetheart — Song by Momo Boyd

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-03-26 at 10.58.06 PM Screenshot 2026-03-26 at 10.58.06 PM
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Momo Boyd is stepping into her own light.

Momo Boyd steps into her own with “She’s A Sweetheart.” It's a soft, soulful single that highlights the voice many listeners are just now discovering. Best known as a member of family band Infinity Song, who were signed to Roc Nation after being spotted performing in Central Park, Boyd has been building quietly for years. Her recent feature on Baby Keem’s Casino helped push her into wider view, but “She’s A Sweetheart” makes it clear she’s more than a moment. The track leans into acoustic textures and soft rock influences, letting her rich, slightly raspy vocals take center stage.

It’s intimate, warm, and effortlessly captivating.

Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Soul / Singer-Songwriter / Soft Rock
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I'll take it like a champ
With grains and glass

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0