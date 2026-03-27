She's A Sweetheart — Song by Momo Boyd

Momo Boyd steps into her own with “She’s A Sweetheart.” It's a soft, soulful single that highlights the voice many listeners are just now discovering. Best known as a member of family band Infinity Song, who were signed to Roc Nation after being spotted performing in Central Park, Boyd has been building quietly for years. Her recent feature on Baby Keem’s Casino helped push her into wider view, but “She’s A Sweetheart” makes it clear she’s more than a moment. The track leans into acoustic textures and soft rock influences, letting her rich, slightly raspy vocals take center stage.