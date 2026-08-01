Jake Paul Cops A New Custom VENUUM G63 Mastodon V3

BY Ben Atkinson
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Boxing: Jake Paul vs Andre August
Dec 15, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Jake Paul gives a press conference after knocking out Andre August in the first round at the Caribe Royale Orlando. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Fresh off the PFL merger, Jake Paul copped a VENUUM G63 Mastodon V3 Special Black Edition, a fully custom Mercedes-AMG build.

Jake Paul is celebrating in style. Fresh off officially merging his MVP promotion with the PFL, Paul stepped out with a brand new whip. The vehicle is reportedly worth well over $500,000.

Custom automotive house VENUUM confirmed the delivery on Instagram. They tagged Paul directly in the announcement. The build is called the Mastodon V3 Special Black Edition, based on a Mercedes-AMG G63.

VENUUM didn't hold back in the caption. They wrote "Power recognizes power" while congratulating Paul. VENUUM even called it an honor to build something for someone who keeps redefining combat sports and entertainment. The brand also wished him luck heading into this new chapter of his career.

Under all the custom work, the G63 keeps its AMG V8 engine. It still makes around 577 horsepower. That power runs through a 9-speed automatic transmission. Also, all-wheel drive comes standard too, so this isn't just a show piece sitting in a garage.

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Jake Paul's New VENUUM G63 Mastodon V3

VENUUM completely reworked the body using carbon fiber. The whole thing gets a wider, more aggressive stance. Custom headlights and taillights replace the factory ones entirely. Even the front bumper and hood were redesigned from scratch.

The Special Black Edition finish uses a deep satin black wrap. Carbon fiber accents show up throughout the body. Big custom wheels finish off the aggressive exterior look. Every detail seems built to stand out on the road.

Inside, the cabin gets premium leather and hand-stitched Alcantara. Machined metal trim wraps around AMG's sport seating. It's a serious step up from a stock G63 interior. Little touches like that are what push the price so high.

Between the merger and the new ride, Paul isn't slowing down. This build is like a fitting victory lap and it caps off a week that already reshaped combat sports.

Overall, with this much momentum, it's clear Paul has bigger plans on the horizon. Fans will just have to wait and see what wild move Jake will make next.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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