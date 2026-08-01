Feeling - Song by Paul Wall & Termanology featuring Bun B

Paul Wall and Termanology have a new album on the way, but first, they have come through with the new single, "Feeling" with Bun B.

Repeat Repeat Repeat is the new album from Paul Wall and Termanology that will be released in due time. However, their first order of business is the new track, "Feeling." This track brings in Bun B . Therefore, you have three rap legends on one song, and as you can imagine, the sound matches the names on the cover art. Every artist delivers a dope verse here, although it's hard to argue against Bun B's prowess on this one. Of course, Paul Wall and Termanology have great chemistry with their guest, and it makes for a dope listen.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!