Feeling - Song by Paul Wall & Termanology featuring Bun B

Repeat Repeat Repeat is the new album from Paul Wall and Termanology that will be released in due time. However, their first order of business is the new track, "Feeling." This track brings in Bun B. Therefore, you have three rap legends on one song, and as you can imagine, the sound matches the names on the cover art. Every artist delivers a dope verse here, although it's hard to argue against Bun B's prowess on this one. Of course, Paul Wall and Termanology have great chemistry with their guest, and it makes for a dope listen.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Repeat Repeat Repeat