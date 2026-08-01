Diva - Song by PlaqueBoyMax

PlaqueBoyMax recently caught a ton of hate for getting a "Diva" tattoo. This led to some criticism at Streamer University. PBM took the criticism to heart, but it is not stopping him from being himself creatively. We say that because on Friday, he dropped off the new song, "Diva." This is a bouncy song that delivers on some of the production choices PBM has been making as of late. Meanwhile, it appears as though PlaqueBoyMax is getting a lot more comfortable on the mic. It's an interesting track, and one that already has some lore around it.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Diva
I don't need ID, my face card get me anywhere
I don't need IG, they Instagram me everywhere
All these niggas act like hoes, bitchin' in my ear