Drake & Stake's Class Action Lawsuit In Virginia Has Been Terminated

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Stake Class Action Lawsuit Virginia Terminated
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
The class action lawsuit in Virginia from 2025 accused Stake of operating an illegal gambling scheme and boosting Drake's streams.

Drake, Stake, Adin Ross, Kick, and George Nguyen have been at the center of various legal pursuits accusing them of an alleged illegal gambling scheme to boost Drizzy's streams. But some of these lawsuits have fallen out of favor in court, leading to dismissals. In the latest example of this, a class action lawsuit from 2025 in Virginia has been reportedly terminated by a judge.

According to The OVO Docket on Twitter, a federal judge shut down the claims in the lawsuit accusing Stake of running an "illegal online casino" and funding the 6ix God's fake music streams to disparage competitors via this scheme. The judge reportedly ruled that one of the eight plaintiffs in the case waived the right to sue Stake. That's due to an enforceable arbitration agreement with the company the plaintiff signed on August 15, 2025.

This agreement reportedly requires arbitration to solve disputes, not lawsuits. Also, the judge found that the other seven plaintiffs did not have Stake accounts and never used their services, thus leaving them unable to sue. Discovery processes did not begin in the case, and none of the plaintiffs' allegations saw validation from the court.

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Drake's Botting Allegations

This follows the breakdown of another lawsuit accusing Drake of botting. This one was much different, though, as it was against Spotify and did not name the Toronto superstar as a defendant. However, RBX's amended complaint in this dismissed case still implicates him as an alleged beneficiary of the streaming service's unfair alleged practices.

As for other legal matters concerning Stake, The Boy and the company want courts to toss these lawsuits (such as a New Mexico case) on similar grounds as this Virginia filing. They continue to deny the accusations against them.

Many of these other cases levy similar allegations against the defendants concerning illegal gambling practices on Stake and alleged stream botting. But none of them have seen approval or validation from the court at press time, whether due to dismissal or because the cases remain active.

With this victory for OVO and Stake in mind, we'll see what comes of other pursuits. In any case, the defendants will not back down.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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