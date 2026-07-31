Drake & Stake's Class Action Lawsuit In Virginia Has Been Terminated

Drake, Stake, Adin Ross, Kick, and George Nguyen have been at the center of various legal pursuits accusing them of an alleged illegal gambling scheme to boost Drizzy's streams. But some of these lawsuits have fallen out of favor in court, leading to dismissals. In the latest example of this, a class action lawsuit from 2025 in Virginia has been reportedly terminated by a judge.

According to The OVO Docket on Twitter, a federal judge shut down the claims in the lawsuit accusing Stake of running an "illegal online casino" and funding the 6ix God's fake music streams to disparage competitors via this scheme. The judge reportedly ruled that one of the eight plaintiffs in the case waived the right to sue Stake. That's due to an enforceable arbitration agreement with the company the plaintiff signed on August 15, 2025.

This agreement reportedly requires arbitration to solve disputes, not lawsuits. Also, the judge found that the other seven plaintiffs did not have Stake accounts and never used their services, thus leaving them unable to sue. Discovery processes did not begin in the case, and none of the plaintiffs' allegations saw validation from the court.

Drake's Botting Allegations

This follows the breakdown of another lawsuit accusing Drake of botting. This one was much different, though, as it was against Spotify and did not name the Toronto superstar as a defendant. However, RBX's amended complaint in this dismissed case still implicates him as an alleged beneficiary of the streaming service's unfair alleged practices.

As for other legal matters concerning Stake, The Boy and the company want courts to toss these lawsuits (such as a New Mexico case) on similar grounds as this Virginia filing. They continue to deny the accusations against them.

Many of these other cases levy similar allegations against the defendants concerning illegal gambling practices on Stake and alleged stream botting. But none of them have seen approval or validation from the court at press time, whether due to dismissal or because the cases remain active.