DJ Akademiks Rips The Mallory Bros Over Drake & Sexyy Red Discourse: "Your Momma Should Have Swallowed"

DJ Akademiks has found himself in another feud, this time with The Mallory Bros. The two brothers are YouTube stars who have grown a large platform over the years thanks to their reactions and discussions involving rap music and hip-hop culture.

However, they came under fire last week for their hot take on Drake's relationship with Sexyy Red. Their comments about Sexyy Red were deemed anti-black, with some feeling as though they shared a deep disdain for her entire existence. They also made the claim that Drake was using her as a way to be more in tune with his blackness.

Akademiks responded to The Mallory Bros, claiming their take was idiotic. This subsequently led to a response, in which they said Akademiks takes his relationship with Drake more seriously than his own race.

“You take your Drake Fandom more serious than you take your blackness… No n**** could ever put a chain around my neck. I would never wear another n**** chain," the brothers said.

As you can imagine, Akademiks was not a fan of these comments, and he let his feelings be known during his most recent live stream. He even went so far as to insult the brothers' intelligence and their media empire.

DJ Akademiks Responds

Akademiks says that he never heard of the brothers before their hot take on Sexyy Red. Given their 357K subscribers on YouTube, this is quite hard to believe. You may not agree with them, but you can't say they're not popular.

During the 40-minute segment, Akademiks likened The Mallory Bros to Kendrick Lamar stans who reach for arguments against Drake. However, Ak acknowledged how The Mallory Bros are fans of Drizzy. This subsequently led to Ak's conclusion that they are jealous.