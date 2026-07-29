DJ Akademiks Rips The Mallory Bros Over Drake & Sexyy Red Discourse: "Your Momma Should Have Swallowed"

BY Alexander Cole
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DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks and The Mallory Bros are going back and forth following their controversial comments about Drake and Sexyy Red.

DJ Akademiks has found himself in another feud, this time with The Mallory Bros. The two brothers are YouTube stars who have grown a large platform over the years thanks to their reactions and discussions involving rap music and hip-hop culture.

However, they came under fire last week for their hot take on Drake's relationship with Sexyy Red. Their comments about Sexyy Red were deemed anti-black, with some feeling as though they shared a deep disdain for her entire existence. They also made the claim that Drake was using her as a way to be more in tune with his blackness.

Akademiks responded to The Mallory Bros, claiming their take was idiotic. This subsequently led to a response, in which they said Akademiks takes his relationship with Drake more seriously than his own race.

“You take your Drake Fandom more serious than you take your blackness… No n**** could ever put a chain around my neck. I would never wear another n**** chain," the brothers said.

As you can imagine, Akademiks was not a fan of these comments, and he let his feelings be known during his most recent live stream. He even went so far as to insult the brothers' intelligence and their media empire.

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DJ Akademiks Responds

Akademiks says that he never heard of the brothers before their hot take on Sexyy Red. Given their 357K subscribers on YouTube, this is quite hard to believe. You may not agree with them, but you can't say they're not popular.

During the 40-minute segment, Akademiks likened The Mallory Bros to Kendrick Lamar stans who reach for arguments against Drake. However, Ak acknowledged how The Mallory Bros are fans of Drizzy. This subsequently led to Ak's conclusion that they are jealous.

If one thing is for certain, it is that Ak is going to respond when you come for him.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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