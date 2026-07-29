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The Mallory Bros
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DJ Akademiks Rips The Mallory Bros Over Drake & Sexyy Red Discourse: "Your Momma Should Have Swallowed"
DJ Akademiks and The Mallory Bros are going back and forth following their controversial comments about Drake and Sexyy Red.
By
Alexander Cole
July 29, 2026