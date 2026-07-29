Décolissé - Song by Kaine Basquiat

Montreal rapper Kaine Basquiat has been going viral on social media with his Quebec rap banger, "Décolissé."

Montreal's rap scene has had some special talents over the years. Although no one has seemingly picked up the same kind of overnight virality as Kaine Basquiat. Weeks ago, he started posting snippets for the song "Décolissé," which led to him amassing tens of thousands of views on Instagram. The song contained lyrics about scamming Quebec banks like TD, CIBC, and Desjardins, while a sample from Eiffel 65's "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" hung in the background. This snippet was incredibly catchy, and last week, Kaine Basquiat dropped the full song, along with a music video. Overall, "Décolissé" is performed entirely in French, although if you're an English speaker, you can still enjoy this.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!