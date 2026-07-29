Décolissé - Song by Kaine Basquiat

Montreal's rap scene has had some special talents over the years. Although no one has seemingly picked up the same kind of overnight virality as Kaine Basquiat. Weeks ago, he started posting snippets for the song "Décolissé," which led to him amassing tens of thousands of views on Instagram. The song contained lyrics about scamming Quebec banks like TD, CIBC, and Desjardins, while a sample from Eiffel 65's "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" hung in the background. This snippet was incredibly catchy, and last week, Kaine Basquiat dropped the full song, along with a music video. Overall, "Décolissé" is performed entirely in French, although if you're an English speaker, you can still enjoy this.
Kaine Basquiat is on the come up, with songs like "Viens Jugg" and "tabarnak" also amassing tens of thousands of plays on Spotify. While his lyrics are highly localized, the melodies and songwriting tricks are universal.
Release Date: July 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Quebec Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Décolissé
C'est Desjardins ou TD sinon CIBC
J'ai hit un jugg sur un boy askip y vient du Saguenay
L'autre patnais y est en Gaspésie y a envoyé 3K
J'tai dans l'Westmount avec des rich hoe, j'suis décolissé