Kai Cenat Checks Man At Disney World Over Inappropriate Comments About Tyla

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kai Cenat and Tyla were at Disney World on Monday, and there were some fans in attendance who made the experience hell.

Kai Cenat and Tyla infamously streamed together over two years ago, and it ended with the singer rejecting Kai's advances. This became a viral meme online, and for the most part, the two didn't really keep in contact. However, on Monday, they reunited for a stream at Disney World.

Tyla is promoting her new album A*POP, so it makes sense that she would stop by Kai's stream. However, with fans aware of the stream, you can probably guess that those in the area flocked to Disney World. They did so with the hopes of getting a glimpse of Cenat and Tyla.

Unfortunately, some people took this a step too far. For instance, there was one man who was catcalling Tyla and making all sorts of inappropriate comments. Cenat was not impressed and decided to confront the man. "Have some respect bro… You’re in real life. Grown a** man," he said with authority.

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Kai Cenat Won't Tolerate Disrespect

Fans praised Cenat for doing this, as it showed that he cared about Tyla's safety and comfort on the stream. Moreover, it just goes to show that fans are as parasocial as ever. Even the man's reaction was one of entitlement.

Elsewhere in the stream, Kai Cenat and Tyla had some awkward moments. For instance, in the Sprinter van on the way to the park, Kai wasn't making eye contact with Tyla. Furthermore, there was one situation where Tyla revealed who her crush was, and much to his own chagrin, it was not Kai.

Despite the fans who tried to make a nuisance of themselves, the stream proved to be a success. Following Streamer University, Kai is back in the groove, and that can only be a good thing for the streaming world.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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