Kai Cenat Checks Man At Disney World Over Inappropriate Comments About Tyla

Kai Cenat and Tyla infamously streamed together over two years ago, and it ended with the singer rejecting Kai's advances. This became a viral meme online, and for the most part, the two didn't really keep in contact. However, on Monday, they reunited for a stream at Disney World.

Tyla is promoting her new album A*POP, so it makes sense that she would stop by Kai's stream. However, with fans aware of the stream, you can probably guess that those in the area flocked to Disney World. They did so with the hopes of getting a glimpse of Cenat and Tyla.

Unfortunately, some people took this a step too far. For instance, there was one man who was catcalling Tyla and making all sorts of inappropriate comments. Cenat was not impressed and decided to confront the man. "Have some respect bro… You’re in real life. Grown a** man," he said with authority.

Kai Cenat Won't Tolerate Disrespect

Fans praised Cenat for doing this, as it showed that he cared about Tyla's safety and comfort on the stream. Moreover, it just goes to show that fans are as parasocial as ever. Even the man's reaction was one of entitlement.

Elsewhere in the stream, Kai Cenat and Tyla had some awkward moments. For instance, in the Sprinter van on the way to the park, Kai wasn't making eye contact with Tyla. Furthermore, there was one situation where Tyla revealed who her crush was, and much to his own chagrin, it was not Kai.