Nike And Hyperice Made A Slide That Massages Your Feet

Nike and Hyperice are turning heads again. Their latest collaboration is called the Air Zoom Hyperslide. It drops September 29th for $249 per Sneaker Bar Detroit. This time, the tech lives inside something you'll actually want to wear daily.

The Hyperslide builds on Nike's classic Air Zoom slide silhouette. That low-profile design has quietly been a bestseller for years. Now it's getting a serious upgrade. A magnetic, rechargeable pod slots directly into the strap. That pod delivers targeted heat and vibration across the top of the foot.

The heat can climb up to 117 degrees Fahrenheit. Users can also adjust vibration intensity to their liking. A full recovery session runs about 15 minutes. You can walk around while it works, which is the whole point.

What makes this interesting is the engineering underneath. Instead of dulling the vibrations, Nike's Air Zoom cushioning actually carries them. Foam would have absorbed that sensation and killed the effect. Air Zoom acts more like a conductor, sending massage straight up through the sole.

Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide

This marks the second product from the Nike and Hyperice partnership. Their first release was the Hyperboot back in 2025. That boot cost close to $1,000, limiting who could actually buy it. The Hyperslide is priced far more within reach for everyday athletes.

Nike's Tobie Hatfield said the goal was simple. He wanted recovery to start the moment someone powers the slide on. Hyperice founder Anthony Katz echoed that sentiment in a separate interview. He called it a serious value proposition, even at a premium price point.

The pod recharges in about three hours per session. It's also TSA-friendly, so travel won't be an issue Also FSA and HSA funds can even cover the purchase, which is pretty nice.

Pairs will be available in black and white/grey colorways. You'll find them on Nike.com, Hyperice.com, and at select retailers. Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods are also confirmed for launch day. Recovery gear keeps getting more wearable, and this might be the tipping point.