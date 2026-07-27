The conversation surrounding Black Panther 3 has barely begun, but Charlamagne Tha God already has one suggestion for its new leading man. During Monday's episode of The Breakfast Club, the radio host joked that David Jonsson has some work to do before stepping into one of Marvel's most physically demanding roles.
Discussing Jonsson's casting as T'Challa II, Charlamagne laughed that the British actor needed to bulk up and hit the gym before filming begins. "Now, I will say that young man needs more protein, okay?" he said. "He need to do some more push-ups. He got to get in the superhero shape." The comment drew laughs from co-hosts, who agreed that superhero transformations rarely happen overnight and that Jonsson will almost certainly undergo an intensive training program before cameras start rolling.
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The lighthearted exchange followed Marvel Studios' major reveal at San Diego Comic-Con, where director Ryan Coogler officially introduced Jonsson as the next Black Panther. Rather than recasting the original T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020, the franchise has continued to build its story around T'Challa's son, Prince T'Challa II, who was introduced at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Jonsson will now take over that role as the character comes of age and assumes the mantle of Wakanda's protector.
Coogler has described Jonsson as his choice for the part, signaling the beginning of a new chapter for one of Marvel's most culturally significant franchises. Black Panther became a landmark moment in blockbuster filmmaking, while Wakanda Forever shifted its focus to legacy and the future of the kingdom after Boseman's passing. The third installment is expected to continue that evolution rather than revisit the original hero's story.