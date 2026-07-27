Jonsson's debut as the next Black Panther sparked laughs after Charlamagne Tha God joked the actor needs to bulk up before filming.

Coogler has described Jonsson as his choice for the part, signaling the beginning of a new chapter for one of Marvel's most culturally significant franchises. Black Panther became a landmark moment in blockbuster filmmaking, while Wakanda Forever shifted its focus to legacy and the future of the kingdom after Boseman's passing. The third installment is expected to continue that evolution rather than revisit the original hero's story.

The lighthearted exchange followed Marvel Studios' major reveal at San Diego Comic-Con, where director Ryan Coogler officially introduced Jonsson as the next Black Panther. Rather than recasting the original T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020, the franchise has continued to build its story around T'Challa's son, Prince T'Challa II, who was introduced at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Jonsson will now take over that role as the character comes of age and assumes the mantle of Wakanda's protector.

Discussing Jonsson's casting as T'Challa II, Charlamagne laughed that the British actor needed to bulk up and hit the gym before filming begins. "Now, I will say that young man needs more protein, okay?" he said. "He need to do some more push-ups. He got to get in the superhero shape." The comment drew laughs from co-hosts, who agreed that superhero transformations rarely happen overnight and that Jonsson will almost certainly undergo an intensive training program before cameras start rolling.

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