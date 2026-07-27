David Jonsonn

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Charlamagne Tha God Has One Suggestion For 'Black Panther 3' Star David Jonsson
Jonsson's debut as the next Black Panther sparked laughs after Charlamagne Tha God joked the actor needs to bulk up before filming.
By
Erika Marie
July 27, 2026