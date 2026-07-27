JAŸ-Z Adds Los Angeles And London Dates Amid 30th Anniversary Celebrations: How To Buy Tickets

JAŸ-Z previously announced shows in Los Angeles and London, but now, thanks to demand, he is adding a date to each city.

However, on Monday, JAŸ-Z announced a second night in each city. Now, the legendary artist will perform in London on September 5th. He will also perform in Los Angeles on October 24th. This is amazing news for fans, who now have another opportunity to cop tickets.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!