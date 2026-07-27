JAŸ-Z Adds Los Angeles And London Dates Amid 30th Anniversary Celebrations: How To Buy Tickets

BY Alexander Cole
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Rapper Jay-Z is seen inside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kyle Ross IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
JAŸ-Z previously announced shows in Los Angeles and London, but now, thanks to demand, he is adding a date to each city.

JAŸ-Z is fresh off his incredible three-night stay at Yankee Stadium. These concerts will be remembered for generations, and fans are excited for what is to come. Previously, he had announced shows in London, Paris, and even Los Angeles.

On September 4th, JAŸ-Z was slated to perform in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Furthermore, he was going to perform at SoFi Stadium on October 23rd. Those shows are still slated to take place as scheduled.

However, on Monday, JAŸ-Z announced a second night in each city. Now, the legendary artist will perform in London on September 5th. He will also perform in Los Angeles on October 24th. This is amazing news for fans, who now have another opportunity to cop tickets.

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JAŸ-Z Announces Two More Shows

JAŸ-Z also has a show coming up on September 10th in Paris, although it is unclear whether or not that will yield a second show. Given how things are trending, it would not be a surprise.

JAY-Z 30 Upcoming Tour Dates:
09/04 – London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
09/05 – London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
09/10 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
10/23 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium
10/24 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium

How To Buy Tickets

Pre-sale will officially begin on Wednesday, July 29, at 10 AM local time. If you are in London, O2 and Virgin Media customers will have early access privileges. In Los Angeles, those privileges will be extended to Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster will have a general ticket sale starting on Thursday, July 30, at 10 AM local time.

Let us know if you will be attending these shows in the comments below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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