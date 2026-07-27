JAŸ-Z Adds Los Angeles And London Dates Amid 30th Anniversary Celebrations: How To Buy Tickets

JAŸ-Z is fresh off his incredible three-night stay at Yankee Stadium. These concerts will be remembered for generations, and fans are excited for what is to come. Previously, he had announced shows in London, Paris, and even Los Angeles.
On September 4th, JAŸ-Z was slated to perform in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Furthermore, he was going to perform at SoFi Stadium on October 23rd. Those shows are still slated to take place as scheduled.
However, on Monday, JAŸ-Z announced a second night in each city. Now, the legendary artist will perform in London on September 5th. He will also perform in Los Angeles on October 24th. This is amazing news for fans, who now have another opportunity to cop tickets.
JAŸ-Z Announces Two More Shows
JAŸ-Z also has a show coming up on September 10th in Paris, although it is unclear whether or not that will yield a second show. Given how things are trending, it would not be a surprise.
JAY-Z 30 Upcoming Tour Dates:
09/04 – London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
09/05 – London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
09/10 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
10/23 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium
10/24 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium
How To Buy Tickets
Pre-sale will officially begin on Wednesday, July 29, at 10 AM local time. If you are in London, O2 and Virgin Media customers will have early access privileges. In Los Angeles, those privileges will be extended to Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster will have a general ticket sale starting on Thursday, July 30, at 10 AM local time.
Let us know if you will be attending these shows in the comments below.
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