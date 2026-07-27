Drake and Kendrick Lamar's 2024 rap battle still lives in the heads of hip-hop fans. At this point, most people agree that Kendrick won the war. With songs like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us," it is hard to argue against him. Although there are certainly still some Drake fans holding out with their verdict.

"Not Like Us" is a song that has haunted Drake. Even with the success of ICEMAN in plain sight, there is still that looming presence of a song that could have ruined a smaller artist. That said, Drake probably wasn't happy when he saw that his YouTube channel with 33 million subscribers uploaded "Not Like Us" on Sunday.

Thankfully, for the Canadian megastar, the video was taken down fairly fast. As it turns out, this was part of a large hack, targeting some of the biggest artists in the world.

Drake Gets Hacked

Drake shouldn't feel too bad about all of this. Artists like D4vd, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Playboi Carti, and even Kendrick Lamar were also targeted by the hack. Leaked songs and demos were uploaded to these accounts, while artists like D4vd were trolled with songs related to his murder case.

Hacking is back in the public consciousness right now. Over the past few weeks, we have seen numerous iCloud leaks involving the likes of ilykimchi, Ari Fletcher, and Camryn LaVine. These situations involved sensitive photos and were a major breach of privacy.

While this YouTube hack is something else entirely, one must wonder what is going on with cybersecurity these days. It appears as though hackers are becoming more daring and sophisticated.