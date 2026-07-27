Drake's YouTube Channel Uploads "Not Like Us" During Apparent Hack

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake was one of many artists who had their YouTube accounts hacked over the weekend, which led to a "Not Like Us" ambush.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's 2024 rap battle still lives in the heads of hip-hop fans. At this point, most people agree that Kendrick won the war. With songs like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us," it is hard to argue against him. Although there are certainly still some Drake fans holding out with their verdict.

"Not Like Us" is a song that has haunted Drake. Even with the success of ICEMAN in plain sight, there is still that looming presence of a song that could have ruined a smaller artist. That said, Drake probably wasn't happy when he saw that his YouTube channel with 33 million subscribers uploaded "Not Like Us" on Sunday.

Thankfully, for the Canadian megastar, the video was taken down fairly fast. As it turns out, this was part of a large hack, targeting some of the biggest artists in the world.

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Drake Gets Hacked

Drake shouldn't feel too bad about all of this. Artists like D4vd, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Playboi Carti, and even Kendrick Lamar were also targeted by the hack. Leaked songs and demos were uploaded to these accounts, while artists like D4vd were trolled with songs related to his murder case.

Hacking is back in the public consciousness right now. Over the past few weeks, we have seen numerous iCloud leaks involving the likes of ilykimchi, Ari Fletcher, and Camryn LaVine. These situations involved sensitive photos and were a major breach of privacy.

While this YouTube hack is something else entirely, one must wonder what is going on with cybersecurity these days. It appears as though hackers are becoming more daring and sophisticated.

This is your warning to change your passwords.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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