Drake YouTube

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Drake's YouTube Channel Uploads "Not Like Us" During Apparent Hack
Drake was one of many artists who had their YouTube accounts hacked over the weekend, which led to a "Not Like Us" ambush.
By
Alexander Cole
July 27, 2026