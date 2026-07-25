ROCKSTAR RIDE - Song by Lancey Foux

Lancey Foux recently announced his new album, "THE TIME OF OUR LIVES," and now, he is here with his track "ROCKSTAR RIDER."

Lancey Foux is among the UK's best artists. Overall, the UK underground legend has achieved mainstream acclaim, and it is easy to see why. He has a recognizable voice and style that continues to build off itself. Soon, he will be dropping the new album, THE TIME OF OUR LIVES. But first, he is here with the new single, "ROCKSTAR RIDE." This is yet another banger from the artist, with production that is both unique and exciting. All of the elements you would want from a Lancey Foux song are here, making this a must-listen track for the weekend.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!