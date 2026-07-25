ROCKSTAR RIDE - Song by Lancey Foux

Lancey Foux is among the UK's best artists. Overall, the UK underground legend has achieved mainstream acclaim, and it is easy to see why. He has a recognizable voice and style that continues to build off itself. Soon, he will be dropping the new album, THE TIME OF OUR LIVES. But first, he is here with the new single, "ROCKSTAR RIDE." This is yet another banger from the artist, with production that is both unique and exciting. All of the elements you would want from a Lancey Foux song are here, making this a must-listen track for the weekend.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, UK Rap
Album: THE TIME OF OUR LIVES
Quotable Lyrics from ROCKSTAR RIDER
Need new shoes, I'm going back to school
Keep her amused, I keep a bad lil' mood
Way she moves, she keep her man confused
Way she— ah, I'm 'bout to slap it in sport