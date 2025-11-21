Daytona - Song by Lancey Foux

Some have likened Lancey Foux to the UK version of Playboi Carti. However, making that claim is a bit reductive. At the end of the day, he is his own artist, doing his own thing. What is undeniable, however, is the fact that the artist can craft bangers. His latest song "Daytona" is a great example of this. The track is just 90 seconds long, but the artist makes an impression during that time. It is a song with braggadocios bars, youthful exuberance, and some off the wall production. These are all the things that make Lancey Foux one of the most exciting artists in the UK.
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Time Of Our Lives
Quotable Lyrics from Daytona
I ain't sipping lean anymore (Ha)
Pour the codeine on the Porsche (Woo)
Carbon on the seat and the floor (Ah)
Tourbillon on the wrist after tour