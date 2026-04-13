Homework - Song by Chase & Status featuring Lancey Foux

Drum & Bass duo Chase & Status have been at it for a while, and they continue to drop some real bangers. Their connections to the UK music scene are vast, so it should come as no surprise that they would link up with Lancey Foux. Lancey Foux has been a mainstay of the UK's underground rap culture. He always delivers some incredible tracks, and with "Homework," the collaboration was just what everyone was hoping for. The production from Chase & Status is exciting and propulsive. Meanwhile, Lancey brings a ton of energy and showcases why he is one of the best artists out right now.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Homework
.357 on my hip, tryna pop (Yeah)
357 like I'm heading Whipps' Cross (Yeah)
Three hundred and fifty seven baddies on my top (Yeah)
Tree, lean, molly in my bag, what you want? (Yeah)