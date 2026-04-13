Homework - Song by Chase & Status featuring Lancey Foux

Chase & Status have teamed up with Lancey Foux for a new banger called "Homework," and it's an immediate playlist addition.

Drum & Bass duo Chase & Status have been at it for a while, and they continue to drop some real bangers. Their connections to the UK music scene are vast, so it should come as no surprise that they would link up with Lancey Foux. Lancey Foux has been a mainstay of the UK's underground rap culture. He always delivers some incredible tracks, and with "Homework," the collaboration was just what everyone was hoping for. The production from Chase & Status is exciting and propulsive. Meanwhile, Lancey brings a ton of energy and showcases why he is one of the best artists out right now.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!