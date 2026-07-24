Hot As A Bic – Song by Flo Milli

Flo Milli is bringing plenty of confidence to her latest single, "Hot As A Bic." The Alabama rapper leans into her lane of playful punchlines while delivering a fierce verse that calls the shots. Over hard-hitting production, Flo brushes off her critics, warns rivals not to play with her name, and doubles down why she's one of rap's most entertaining personalities. Tracks like this have become her specialty. She's unapologetic and knows how to talk her talk.