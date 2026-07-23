Reach Out - Song by Victoria Monet

Victoria Monet is one of the best R&B artists in the world right now, and the accolades back it up. It's time for a new album, and as it turns out, it was announced that she would be releasing Frequency Of Love on October 2nd. No album announcement is complete without some sort of single. Well, Monet came through for her supporters with "Reach Out." Of course, this is another catchy single from the singer. The track also comes with an impressive visual. Ultimately, the prospect of a new Victoria Monet album should leave R&B enthusiasts with a sense of excitement.
Release Date: July 22, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Frequency Of Love