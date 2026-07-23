Jumpupw!nya - Song by Chad Hugo featuring Tierra Whack & Leikeli47

BY Alexander Cole
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Jumpupw!nya Jumpupw!nya
Chad Hugo has returned with his first ever solo track, which just so happens to be a collab with Tierra Whack and Leikeli47.

Chad Hugo's legacy has been cemented thanks to all of the great work he did with N.E.R.D. as well as the Neptunes. In recent years, there has been some debate about whether or not Hugo or Pharrell was the true mastermind behind the hits. Well, on Thursday, Chad Hugo dropped off his first-ever record as a solo artist. The track is called "Jumpupw!nya" and it features Tierra Whack and Leikeli47. Overall, the song is a whole lot of fun. Tierra Whack and Leikeli47 drop energetic performances, while Chad Hugo's production carries the song forward. It's a phenomenal return to form, and one that long-time fans will appreciate.

Release Date: July 22, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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