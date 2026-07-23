Jumpupw!nya - Song by Chad Hugo featuring Tierra Whack & Leikeli47

Chad Hugo's legacy has been cemented thanks to all of the great work he did with N.E.R.D. as well as the Neptunes. In recent years, there has been some debate about whether or not Hugo or Pharrell was the true mastermind behind the hits. Well, on Thursday, Chad Hugo dropped off his first-ever record as a solo artist. The track is called "Jumpupw!nya" and it features Tierra Whack and Leikeli47. Overall, the song is a whole lot of fun. Tierra Whack and Leikeli47 drop energetic performances, while Chad Hugo's production carries the song forward. It's a phenomenal return to form, and one that long-time fans will appreciate.
Release Date: July 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A