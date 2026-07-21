Vince Staples Delivers Exciting NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Vince Staples is an artist who has never shied away from pushing boundaries. With each new album, he tries a new sound, and it almost always works for him. A great example of this is his latest project Cry Baby, which incorporates elements of post-punk and rock.

This is a project that has proven to be polarizing for some fans. However, Vince Staples doesn't seem to care. If you're not pushing the limits, then you're not doing your job as an artist. It is a philosophy that Staples seems to employ at will, and it was on full display during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert on Tuesday.

The artist delivered an exceptional performance, where he was backed up by a band. The background vocals, guitars, bass, and drums were all on point, while Staples delivered a vocal masterclass.

Vince Staples x NPR

His tracklist for the concert was short yet sweet. There were six songs in total, with four from Cry Baby. From there, he also performed songs like "Brown Sugar" and "Shame On The Devil." It was an inspired performance, and yet another example of how NPR Tiny Desk always brings out the best in artists.

Vince Staples NPR Setlist:

Blackberry Marmalade

Go! Go! Gorilla

White Flag

brown sugar

Shame On The Devil

Only In America

Vince Staples is going to be going on tour this Fall, which is great news for all of his fans. Given the punk and rock elements on this new record, it will be interesting to see if he brings a band along for the ride.