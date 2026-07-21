Vince Staples Delivers Exciting NPR Tiny Desk Concert

BY Alexander Cole
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2026 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 11: Vince Staples performs during 2026 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival on June 11, 2026 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Vince Staples recently put out an exceptional album called "Cry Baby," and on Tuesday, he performed some of these songs on NPR.

Vince Staples is an artist who has never shied away from pushing boundaries. With each new album, he tries a new sound, and it almost always works for him. A great example of this is his latest project Cry Baby, which incorporates elements of post-punk and rock.

This is a project that has proven to be polarizing for some fans. However, Vince Staples doesn't seem to care. If you're not pushing the limits, then you're not doing your job as an artist. It is a philosophy that Staples seems to employ at will, and it was on full display during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert on Tuesday.

The artist delivered an exceptional performance, where he was backed up by a band. The background vocals, guitars, bass, and drums were all on point, while Staples delivered a vocal masterclass.

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Vince Staples x NPR

His tracklist for the concert was short yet sweet. There were six songs in total, with four from Cry Baby. From there, he also performed songs like "Brown Sugar" and "Shame On The Devil." It was an inspired performance, and yet another example of how NPR Tiny Desk always brings out the best in artists.

Vince Staples NPR Setlist:

  • Blackberry Marmalade
  • Go! Go! Gorilla
  • White Flag
  • brown sugar
  • Shame On The Devil
  • Only In America

Vince Staples is going to be going on tour this Fall, which is great news for all of his fans. Given the punk and rock elements on this new record, it will be interesting to see if he brings a band along for the ride.

We just hope that Staples continues to push boundaries and show that he can operate within a multitude of genres, while always keeping it hip-hop.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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