Someone Apparently Bought Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" For $30 At Foot Locker

Someone walked into Foot Locker today and left with a deal of a lifetime. They picked up the Air Jordan 3 "True Blue," which released today. Instead of paying full price, they only paid $30.01 total.

A receipt shared online shows the wild breakdown of the sale. The shoe was originally priced at $230 before any discounts applied. It rang up at $220 due to some kind of markdown.

A FLX Cash Reward then knocked off another $10 from that total. Somehow, the final subtotal landed at just $30.01. Reactions online have been mixed since the receipt started circulating.

Some people think the whole thing is completely fake. Others believe there's a simpler explanation behind the low total. One theory suggests they returned a different pair first. The return would have added store credit toward this new purchase.

From there, the $10 FLX reward covered the remaining difference. If true, that would explain the unusually low final price. Neither theory has been confirmed by the person who posted it. For now, the story is still just speculation either way.

Sneakerheads love picking apart receipts like this online. It's part of the fun when something looks too good to be true. Whether it's real or not, it's got people talking today. Stories like this always seem to find their way around sneaker circles.

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Air Jordan 3 "True Blue"

Return-based math like this actually happens more than people realize. A shopper can return one pair and apply that value toward another. That credit would show up before tax and rewards get applied.

Combined with a $10 FLX Cash reward, the total could shrink fast. That would explain how a $230 sneaker rang up near $30. Still, receipts don't always tell the full story of a transaction.

Without seeing the original return, it's hard to confirm anything for certain. That's likely why opinions online are split down the middle right now.

Some want proof before believing a deal this good. Others are fine assuming it's a clever, legal use of store credit. Either way, it's sparked a decent amount of debate today.