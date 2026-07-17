Better Than McDonald's – Album by Gangrene (Oh No & The Alchemist)

"Better Than McDonald's" by Gangrene (Oh No and The Alchemist) is the dusty and dense hip-hop highlight of the week.

The Alchemist has many collaborative bonds, but few are as close as the one with his Gangrene partner, Oh No. The two just dropped their new album Better Than McDonald's, which proved to be controversial. That's because of the seemingly AI-generated cover art, which was actually hand-painted. But when it comes to the music, both rappers shine while Uncle Al provides evocative and typically engaging instrumentals. There's also a laudable list of features on here from Estee Nack, Ab-Soul , Rome Streetz, Armand Hammer, Meyhem Lauren, Boldy James , and Wildchild. Better Than McDonald's is another solid collection of raps from these titans, which fans can expect every few months at this point.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.