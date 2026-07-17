Better Than McDonald's – Album by Gangrene (Oh No & The Alchemist)

The Alchemist has many collaborative bonds, but few are as close as the one with his Gangrene partner, Oh No. The two just dropped their new album Better Than McDonald's, which proved to be controversial. That's because of the seemingly AI-generated cover art, which was actually hand-painted. But when it comes to the music, both rappers shine while Uncle Al provides evocative and typically engaging instrumentals. There's also a laudable list of features on here from Estee Nack, Ab-Soul, Rome Streetz, Armand Hammer, Meyhem Lauren, Boldy James, and Wildchild. Better Than McDonald's is another solid collection of raps from these titans, which fans can expect every few months at this point.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Better Than McDonald's
- Note Ascension
- Forever
- The Xtract (feat. Estee Nack)
- King Taco (feat. Ab-Soul)
- Muscle Head
- Gas Factory (feat. Rome Streetz)
- Errybody (feat. Armand Hammer)
- Microscopic Matter (feat. Meyhem Lauren)
- Run Downs
- Sasquatch (feat. Boldy James)
- Proper Etiquette (feat. Wildchild)