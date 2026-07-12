Mood - Song by J French featuring Curren$y

J French is coming out of a difficult chapter with "Mood," a laid-back collaboration featuring Curren$y. The track serves as the lead single for his newest album, I Don't Believe in Bad Days 2, and arrives as the Oklahoma City rapper expands on his creative vision. Centered on resilience and keeping a positive outlook, "Mood" finds both artists reflecting on staying focused despite outside noise. In a press release, J French said he wanted to create something rooted in "love" and "solidarity," while Curren$y effortlessly brings his laid-back style to the track. "This song is about the mood you are in when the world is against you, but you have no plans of stopping what you are doing,” J French elaborated. As J French celebrates surpassing one million monthly listeners on YouTube Music, he's showing no signs of slowing down.