Dead Fresh - Song by Lil Baby (Prod by Pharrell)

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 10.54.23 PM Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 10.54.23 PM
An iconic collaboration.

Lil Baby is stepping into luxury mode on his latest release, "Dead Fresh." Produced by Pharrell, the track pairs one of rap's biggest stars with one of music's most influential hitmakers. The collaboration was first teased during a recent Louis Vuitton event, where Pharrell previewed the record before its official release. Pharrell's signature production combines Baby's bars centered on high-end fashion, jewelry, and the lifestyle that comes with success. At one point, he even gives the producer a nod, rapping, "This beat came from Pharrell," a fitting shoutout considering the unmistakable sound behind the record. The song marks another major collaboration for both artists as Pharrell continues balancing his work in music with his creative leadership at Louis Vuitton.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

First of all, I am not a trick
Lil' bitty b**ch, but I'll boss you up
I like when she post a picture in some shit I bought for her (I bought that)
Pack out, rock out shows around the globe, I got my offers up (I want that)

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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