Dead Fresh - Song by Lil Baby (Prod by Pharrell)

Lil Baby is stepping into luxury mode on his latest release, "Dead Fresh." Produced by Pharrell, the track pairs one of rap's biggest stars with one of music's most influential hitmakers. The collaboration was first teased during a recent Louis Vuitton event, where Pharrell previewed the record before its official release. Pharrell's signature production combines Baby's bars centered on high-end fashion, jewelry, and the lifestyle that comes with success. At one point, he even gives the producer a nod, rapping, "This beat came from Pharrell," a fitting shoutout considering the unmistakable sound behind the record. The song marks another major collaboration for both artists as Pharrell continues balancing his work in music with his creative leadership at Louis Vuitton.