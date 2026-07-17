Oh yeah? - Album by Steve Lacy

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 9.49.33 PM Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 9.49.33 PM
Steve Lacy returns with 10 new tracks.

Steve Lacy is back with a new solo album Oh yeah? This marks his first full-length release since 2022's Gemini Rights. The 10-track project finds the Grammy winner handling much of the writing and production himself while bringing in a small but impressive list of collaborators, including SZA, Erykah Badu, and Cecile Believe. Lacy's breakout hit "Bad Habit," helped cement him as one of R&B's most distinctive voices. Ahead of the release, he previewed the project with singles like "the feeling" and "is it cool?" featuring SZA, giving fans a taste of the introspective and genre-bending sound that defines the record. Moreover, it was recently revealed that The Internet will be making a new album together, so fans have even more to look forward to.

Genre: Alternative
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Album: Oh yeah?

Tracklist for Oh yeah?
  1. oh yeah?
  2. is it cool? (feat. SZA)
  3. the feeling
  4. pure colour (feat. Erykah Badu)
  5. show you me
  6. doom
  7. nothing
  8. lovesexdrugbomb (feat. Cecile Believe)
  9. nice shoes / in your world
  10. bebe
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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