Oh yeah? - Album by Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy is back with a new solo album Oh yeah? This marks his first full-length release since 2022's Gemini Rights. The 10-track project finds the Grammy winner handling much of the writing and production himself while bringing in a small but impressive list of collaborators, including SZA, Erykah Badu, and Cecile Believe. Lacy's breakout hit "Bad Habit," helped cement him as one of R&B's most distinctive voices. Ahead of the release, he previewed the project with singles like "the feeling" and "is it cool?" featuring SZA, giving fans a taste of the introspective and genre-bending sound that defines the record. Moreover, it was recently revealed that The Internet will be making a new album together, so fans have even more to look forward to.