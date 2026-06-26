is it cool? - Song by Steve Lacy featuring SZA

Steve Lacy will be dropping Oh yeah on July 17, and there is no denying that fans are extremely excited about this new project. We got a single a couple of weeks ago, and now, Lacy is back with a duet featuring SZA. "is it cool?" is yet another beautiful track from the singer. This is a song that has layered textures all throughout. Meanwhile, we get a SZA feature that feels subdued. However, it is all in service of keeping the song cohesive. Both artists have great chemistry on the track, and the performances are exactly what they needed to be.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Oh yeah?
Quotable Lyrics from is it cool?
Never needed a man
Tatay died when I was like ten
I turned out to be just fine
I just cheat every now and again