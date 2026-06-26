is it cool? - Song by Steve Lacy featuring SZA

With Steve Lacy dropping a new album next month, the artist is back with a gorgeous duet featuring SZA, "is it cool?"

Steve Lacy will be dropping Oh yeah on July 17, and there is no denying that fans are extremely excited about this new project. We got a single a couple of weeks ago, and now, Lacy is back with a duet featuring SZA . "is it cool?" is yet another beautiful track from the singer. This is a song that has layered textures all throughout. Meanwhile, we get a SZA feature that feels subdued. However, it is all in service of keeping the song cohesive. Both artists have great chemistry on the track, and the performances are exactly what they needed to be.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!