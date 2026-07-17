Fireball Whiskey Dropping New Sneakers With Hidden Pockets

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky just launched a limited pair of high-top sneakers. The brand calls them Fireball Sneaks, and they serve a specific purpose. Each pair includes a hidden pocket built into the tongue.

The pocket holds Fireball's new product, called the Stash Flask. The Stash Flask is a flexible, resealable pouch made for portability. It holds up to four shots of Fireball whiskey at once. Unzipping the sneaker's tongue reveals space made specifically for the pouch.

The shoes come in black and red with bold flame graphics. Fireball branding appears across the laces, tongue, and side panels. This design ties directly into the brand's usual fiery visual identity.

The bundle includes the sneakers, a Stash Flask, and extra yellow laces. A custom drawstring bag also comes packaged with each set. Fireball says the release plays into current sneaker culture trends. Portable pouches have grown more popular across the alcohol industry lately. Brands increasingly look for creative ways to package drinks for travel.

This release blends that trend with sneaker collectibility and hype culture. The launch requires buyers to confirm they're of legal drinking age. Overall Fireball is reminding fans to enjoy the product responsibly.

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Fireball Sneakers With Pockets

The Stash Flask itself is a 200 ml pouch built for convenience. It holds roughly four standard shots of Fireball whiskey inside. The pouch comes in two proof options, giving buyers some flexibility.

Fireball designed the flask to survive travel without leaking or spilling. Meanwhile, the sneaker itself uses a high-top silhouette with a zippered tongue. That zipper opens into a compartment sized specifically for the flask pouch.