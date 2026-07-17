Fireball Whiskey Dropping New Sneakers With Hidden Pockets

BY Ben Atkinson
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2022 Bar &amp; Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo - Day 3
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 23: Miniature bottles of Fireball Whisky on display during the 2022 Bar &amp; Restaurant Expo and World Tea Conference + Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Nightclub &amp; Bar Media Group)

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Fireball Whisky just unveiled some limited sneakers built with a hidden pocket for its new Stash Flask pouch.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky just launched a limited pair of high-top sneakers. The brand calls them Fireball Sneaks, and they serve a specific purpose. Each pair includes a hidden pocket built into the tongue.

The pocket holds Fireball's new product, called the Stash Flask. The Stash Flask is a flexible, resealable pouch made for portability. It holds up to four shots of Fireball whiskey at once. Unzipping the sneaker's tongue reveals space made specifically for the pouch.

The shoes come in black and red with bold flame graphics. Fireball branding appears across the laces, tongue, and side panels. This design ties directly into the brand's usual fiery visual identity.

The bundle includes the sneakers, a Stash Flask, and extra yellow laces. A custom drawstring bag also comes packaged with each set. Fireball says the release plays into current sneaker culture trends. Portable pouches have grown more popular across the alcohol industry lately. Brands increasingly look for creative ways to package drinks for travel.

This release blends that trend with sneaker collectibility and hype culture. The launch requires buyers to confirm they're of legal drinking age. Overall Fireball is reminding fans to enjoy the product responsibly.

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Fireball Sneakers With Pockets

The Stash Flask itself is a 200 ml pouch built for convenience. It holds roughly four standard shots of Fireball whiskey inside. The pouch comes in two proof options, giving buyers some flexibility.

Fireball designed the flask to survive travel without leaking or spilling. Meanwhile, the sneaker itself uses a high-top silhouette with a zippered tongue. That zipper opens into a compartment sized specifically for the flask pouch.

Flame graphics run across the black and red upper throughout. Yellow laces add a final branded touch to the design. Fireball frames this whole release around spontaneous social occasions. The idea plays into how people already carry drinks discreetly outdoors. Combining that habit with sneaker culture gives the release its unusual hook.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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