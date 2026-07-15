Diddy, Biggie's Estate, & Snoop Dogg Hit With Lawsuit Over "Nasty Girl" And "I Wanna Thank Ya"

Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and even the estate of The Notorious B.I.G. are being sued for alleged copyright infringement.

“Choosing to protect its highly lucrative clients at the direct expense of its duties to plaintiffs, Sony Publishing acted in bad faith and deliberately aligned itself with the infringers,” the lawsuit continues. “Sony Publishing’s refusal to advocate for the creators of the foundational backing track has forced plaintiffs to drain their life savings to bring this action themselves.”

The two songwriters had originally sold the publishing rights to the song to Sony 45 years ago. When they asked Sony to make things right a couple of years ago, they allege they were "stonewalled." They believe Sony's interests in both songs are why they have yet to receive a fair deal.

David Bravo and Jean Albert Renaud wrote the song "Skatin" for Deodato in 1980, and claim Jazze Pha used it as a sample in the songs "I Wanna Thank Ya" by Stone and Snoop, as well as "Nasty Girl" by Biggie, Nelly, and Diddy. According to Billboard , the two songwriters found out about the existence of these samples just two years ago. Now, they are seeking the publishing that they believe is rightfully theirs.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!