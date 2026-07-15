Diddy, Biggie's Estate, & Snoop Dogg Hit With Lawsuit Over "Nasty Girl" And "I Wanna Thank Ya"

Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Nelly, Jazze Pha, the estates of Angie Stone and Biggie, Bad Boy Records, and Sony Music Entertainment are all currently embroiled in the same copyright infringement lawsuit.
David Bravo and Jean Albert Renaud wrote the song "Skatin" for Deodato in 1980, and claim Jazze Pha used it as a sample in the songs "I Wanna Thank Ya" by Stone and Snoop, as well as "Nasty Girl" by Biggie, Nelly, and Diddy. According to Billboard, the two songwriters found out about the existence of these samples just two years ago. Now, they are seeking the publishing that they believe is rightfully theirs.
“This case embodies a classic ‘David versus Goliath’ struggle,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiffs are independent, everyday creators seeking to recover their rightful compensation that has been unlawfully diverted to billion-dollar record labels, global music publishers, and international recording artists, producers and songwriters.”
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Nasty Girl & I Wanna Thank Ya Under The Microscope
The two songwriters had originally sold the publishing rights to the song to Sony 45 years ago. When they asked Sony to make things right a couple of years ago, they allege they were "stonewalled." They believe Sony's interests in both songs are why they have yet to receive a fair deal.
“Choosing to protect its highly lucrative clients at the direct expense of its duties to plaintiffs, Sony Publishing acted in bad faith and deliberately aligned itself with the infringers,” the lawsuit continues. “Sony Publishing’s refusal to advocate for the creators of the foundational backing track has forced plaintiffs to drain their life savings to bring this action themselves.”
The defendants in the copyright case have yet to respond. Stay tuned to HNHH for updates.