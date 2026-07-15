Trap 4 a Year II - Song by Casper TNG

Toronto rapper Casper TNG has been grinding for a hot minute, and his work ethic has paid off. "The Market" just went platinum, and now, the artist is readying his next album, Draft Day. To promote this new album, the artist has delivered his latest solo single, "Trap 4 a Year II." Overall, this is a melodic track in which the artist showcases just how hungry he still is. Despite the recent success, he still wants more. It is a mentality that comes through in the music, as this latest song is Casper TNG at his most focused. If one thing is for certain, it is that we are excited for what comes next.
Release Date: July 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Draft Day