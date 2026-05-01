The Market (Remix) — Song by Casper TNG featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie & 100Bandplan

Toronto rapper Casper TNG levels up with a fresh take on his track with 100Bandplan, “The Market (Remix).” This time around, he taps A Boogie wit da Hoodie for a brand-new verse, and the addition feels seamless. The record carries a chaotic energy in the best way. While it stays true to the original’s core vibe, A Boogie’s melodic delivery injects a new layer of life into the track, giving the remix a refreshed, more dynamic edge.

There’s a self-awareness buried in the toxicity of the song, especially as the artists admits the lifestyle might be catching up to them. As a matter of fact, Casper raps about messing up "the [dating] market," because of it. A Boogie wit da Hoodie slides in smoothly, adding a melodic contrast that helps balance the record’s aggression. His presence gives the remix a wider appeal, bridging Casper’s raw delivery with something more polished and familiar. 100Bandplan comes through with intensity, shifting the energy back to full throttle.

“The Market (Remix)” thrives in the messiness, the ego, and the contradictions.

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap

Album: N/A

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