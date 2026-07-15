Still Spillin - Album by Raq Baby

Coming from Atlanta and Chicago, Raq Baby certainly wears his influences on his sleeve. You can hear both cities in his music, and it makes for a compelling blend of sounds. On his new album, Still Spillin, Raq Baby shows that versatility. His songs take on a wide range of themes and emotions. One moment, he is giving you hard raps over harder beats. However, he can also give you those introspective melodic songs as well. Raq Baby is quickly becoming a fan favorite, and with projects like Still Spillin, it is very easy to see why.
Release Date: July 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Still Spillin
- Free My Daddy
- Who TF Is These N****s
- Free Nick
- Runner
- Hungry For Days
- Bloody Summer (feat. Bally Baby)
- JD
- Goolies
- Break Thru
- Fresh Off a Drill
- 30 Days
- GTA