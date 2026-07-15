Still Spillin - Album by Raq Baby

Raq Baby just came through with his latest album, "Still Spillin," which showcases his knack for powerful and melodic tracks.

Coming from Atlanta and Chicago, Raq Baby certainly wears his influences on his sleeve. You can hear both cities in his music, and it makes for a compelling blend of sounds. On his new album, Still Spillin, Raq Baby shows that versatility. His songs take on a wide range of themes and emotions. One moment, he is giving you hard raps over harder beats. However, he can also give you those introspective melodic songs as well. Raq Baby is quickly becoming a fan favorite, and with projects like Still Spillin, it is very easy to see why.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!