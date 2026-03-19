Free Nick - Song by Raq Baby

Raq Baby is looking to have the biggest year of his career in 2026. It has been a solid showing for the artist so far, and his growth within hip-hop has been fun to watch. With his latest song "Free Nick," Raq Baby is able to show off the evolution of his songwriting. From the flows to the uplifting horn-heavy production, the artist drops off a banger. He also appears to be having fun in the music video, showing off his confidence. Raq Baby finds himself in the pocket on this song, and you have to wonder if this means a big album is on the way. At least that is what the fans are hoping for.
Release Date: March 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics From Free Nick
Only 5'7, but I walk round with a big ass drac'
Treat a opp like 9/11, turn his ass to plane crash today
Think my blick a pencil, switch on the back, it erase
Put tracker on yo rental', can't flex with a hoe on date