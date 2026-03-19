Free Nick - Song by Raq Baby

BY Alexander Cole
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Free Nick Free Nick
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Raq Baby has been on a solid run as of late, and recently, he dropped off his latest banger, simply titled "Free Nick."

Raq Baby is looking to have the biggest year of his career in 2026. It has been a solid showing for the artist so far, and his growth within hip-hop has been fun to watch. With his latest song "Free Nick," Raq Baby is able to show off the evolution of his songwriting. From the flows to the uplifting horn-heavy production, the artist drops off a banger. He also appears to be having fun in the music video, showing off his confidence. Raq Baby finds himself in the pocket on this song, and you have to wonder if this means a big album is on the way. At least that is what the fans are hoping for.

Release Date: March 19, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From Free Nick

Only 5'7, but I walk round with a big ass drac'
Treat a opp like 9/11, turn his ass to plane crash today
Think my blick a pencil, switch on the back, it erase
Put tracker on yo rental', can't flex with a hoe on date

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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