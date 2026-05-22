30 Days – Song by Raq baby

As a Chicago native raised in Atlanta, Raq baby tends to come through with compelling fusions of drill and more melodic underground styles coming out of ATL. "30 Days," his latest single, keeps that direction going. Distorted and hard-hitting drums pair with dreamy and hazy synth pads. There's a very simple synth melody here that breaks up Raq's flow every once in a while. The rapper uses auto-tune heavily through hedonistic and blunt verses and refrains. While it does fit with the formula, there's still an energetic contrast between how peaceful the song sounds outside of Raq baby's performance and the percussion. Hopefully there are even better tracks to come from this fitting mix of styles.
Release Date: May 21, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from 30 Days
If you send a shot where I lay at with my kid, your b***h a** better be scared,
N***a, I'm a demon that the devil sent, the monster under the bed,
Let s**t slide, don't think I'm scared of none of you n***as, I'm scared of the feds,
Popped him in the chest, he doing the pledge, keep it a brick, lil' b***h, you scared