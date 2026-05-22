30 Days – Song by Raq baby

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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30 Days Raq Baby 30 Days Raq Baby
"30 Days" by Raq Baby is a pretty low-key cut, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still hit hard as a compelling fusion of styles.

As a Chicago native raised in Atlanta, Raq baby tends to come through with compelling fusions of drill and more melodic underground styles coming out of ATL. "30 Days," his latest single, keeps that direction going. Distorted and hard-hitting drums pair with dreamy and hazy synth pads. There's a very simple synth melody here that breaks up Raq's flow every once in a while. The rapper uses auto-tune heavily through hedonistic and blunt verses and refrains. While it does fit with the formula, there's still an energetic contrast between how peaceful the song sounds outside of Raq baby's performance and the percussion. Hopefully there are even better tracks to come from this fitting mix of styles.

Release Date: May 21, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from 30 Days

If you send a shot where I lay at with my kid, your b***h a** better be scared,
N***a, I'm a demon that the devil sent, the monster under the bed,
Let s**t slide, don't think I'm scared of none of you n***as, I'm scared of the feds,
Popped him in the chest, he doing the pledge, keep it a brick, lil' b***h, you scared

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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