JD - Song by Raq Baby

Raq Baby has been having an impressive come-up, and there is no doubt that fans have appreciated his style. The artist is from Atlanta but now lives in Chicago, and the influence from both cities is apparent. That is especially true on his latest video single, "JD," which is coming off his upcoming July 15 album, Still Spillin. This is yet another track where Raq Baby is able to use his ear for melody to his advantage. There are braggadocios and confident lyrics to be found here. Meanwhile, the artist navigates moody production that creates a reflective atmosphere.
Release Date: June 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Still Spillin
Quotable Lyrics from JD
I'm rich, I hop in the whip, get shit, we gone, huh
Knockin' shit off, ping pong, huh, beat on my chest, King Kong
Beggin' lil bitch, be gone, got a new check, we on
We not havin' TEC, we Glock with switch on the back, do hits, we gone, huh