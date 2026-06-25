JD - Song by Raq Baby

Raq Baby has a new album planned for July 15, and prior to "Still Spillin," he has come through with the video single, "JD."

I'm rich, I hop in the whip, get shit, we gone, huh Knockin' shit off, ping pong, huh, beat on my chest, King Kong Beggin' lil bitch, be gone, got a new check, we on We not havin' TEC, we Glock with switch on the back, do hits, we gone, huh

Raq Baby has been having an impressive come-up, and there is no doubt that fans have appreciated his style. The artist is from Atlanta but now lives in Chicago, and the influence from both cities is apparent. That is especially true on his latest video single, "JD," which is coming off his upcoming July 15 album, Still Spillin. This is yet another track where Raq Baby is able to use his ear for melody to his advantage. There are braggadocios and confident lyrics to be found here. Meanwhile, the artist navigates moody production that creates a reflective atmosphere.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!