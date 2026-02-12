WDH You Been Doin - Song by Raq Baby

Raq Baby has returned with a new song "WDH You Been Doin," which just so happens to have some uplifting production.

Mama say, "Son, what the hell you been doin'?" I been too busy, on the road with the smackers Tried to run up, what he doin'? My T's gon' make him go backwards Huh, I'm with some shooters, they clappin' shit up, that's for Sheezy, I'm ridin' with some clappers

Raq Baby has been consistent over these last few years. The artist is making songs that hit you right in the heart, and "WDH You Been Doin" is no different. This introspective and melodic track showcases the kind of songwriter Raq Baby has been able to develop into. Not to mention, the production on this song is beautiful. It goes in some unique directions, and overall, there is a lot to love. If you are a rap listener who has yet to tap into Raq Baby's music, now might be the right time to do so.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!