WDH You Been Doin - Song by Raq Baby

Raq Baby has been consistent over these last few years. The artist is making songs that hit you right in the heart, and "WDH You Been Doin" is no different. This introspective and melodic track showcases the kind of songwriter Raq Baby has been able to develop into. Not to mention, the production on this song is beautiful. It goes in some unique directions, and overall, there is a lot to love. If you are a rap listener who has yet to tap into Raq Baby's music, now might be the right time to do so.
Release Date: February 11, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from WDH You Been Doin
Mama say, "Son, what the hell you been doin'?" I been too busy, on the road with the smackers
Tried to run up, what he doin'? My T's gon' make him go backwards
Huh, I'm with some shooters, they clappin' shit up, that's for Sheezy, I'm ridin' with some clappers