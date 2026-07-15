After doctors successfully saved her foot, Gloss Up is sharing what she remembers about the frightening ambulance ride.

Recovery will take time, but Gloss is already thinking about life beyond her hospital room. She said her focus remains on healing and being there for her family after an accident that could have ended very differently. Gloss even said she still intends to complete her upcoming birthday photoshoot, joking that she may have to make it happen from the hospital. For now, she's taking recovery as it comes while giving fans a clearer account of the frightening hours that led to her emergency surgery.

The severity of the injury initially created confusion online. Gloss first told followers that her foot had been amputated while posting from the hospital. However, her management later clarified that she was heavily medicated and mistakenly believed the procedure had already happened. At the time, doctors were still working to save her foot. Her team later confirmed that the surgery was successful and shared graphic photos to show the severity of her injuries, explaining that amputation had been a very real possibility.

Gloss said she was driving on the expressway around 3 a.m. when she saw a black car spin out before she struck another vehicle that wasn't moving. She maintained that she wasn't speeding, but the impact left her foot nearly torn off. Once inside the ambulance, fear set in as she tried to understand the extent of her injuries. Gloss recalled repeatedly asking paramedics if her leg was gone. She also said she paid close attention to their worried expressions as she waited to learn whether doctors could save her foot.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.