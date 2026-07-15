Surviving the crash was only the beginning for Gloss Up. From her hospital bed, the Memphis rapper is now sharing what she remembers about the accident that left her with a severe foot injury, including the terrifying ambulance ride where she repeatedly questioned whether part of her leg was gone.
Gloss said she was driving on the expressway around 3 a.m. when she saw a black car spin out before she struck another vehicle that wasn't moving. She maintained that she wasn't speeding, but the impact left her foot nearly torn off. Once inside the ambulance, fear set in as she tried to understand the extent of her injuries. Gloss recalled repeatedly asking paramedics if her leg was gone. She also said she paid close attention to their worried expressions as she waited to learn whether doctors could save her foot.
Read More: Gloss Up's Team Says Her Foot Wasn't Amputated After Near-Fatal Car Crash
Gloss Up Explains Saying Her Foot Was Amputated
The severity of the injury initially created confusion online. Gloss first told followers that her foot had been amputated while posting from the hospital. However, her management later clarified that she was heavily medicated and mistakenly believed the procedure had already happened. At the time, doctors were still working to save her foot. Her team later confirmed that the surgery was successful and shared graphic photos to show the severity of her injuries, explaining that amputation had been a very real possibility.
Recovery will take time, but Gloss is already thinking about life beyond her hospital room. She said her focus remains on healing and being there for her family after an accident that could have ended very differently. Gloss even said she still intends to complete her upcoming birthday photoshoot, joking that she may have to make it happen from the hospital. For now, she's taking recovery as it comes while giving fans a clearer account of the frightening hours that led to her emergency surgery.
Check out Gloss Up sharing updates and describing her injuries from her hospital bed below.